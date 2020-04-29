Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed has signed the Bauchi State Infectious Disease Prevention and Regulations 2020 backed by an Executive Order 0012050 law for the enforcement of the partial lockdown of the state as.earlier.pronounced by the state Governor.

Speaking shortly after signing the order at Government House, Governor Mohammed explained that the order covers the COVID-19 partial lockdown and the State Infectious Disease Prevention Regulations

The governor after mentioning the penalties for the offenders of the Executive Order, directed the Chief Judge to with immediate effect, commence the enforcement of the order.

“We are coming with this order because we are always governed by the rule of law, we must clearly set out what we want to achieve, we have done the partial lockdown, we have closed markets partially, we have banned the operations of Achaba, we have restricted the number of persons to be taken in Keke Napep, and we have suspended all public gatherings.

We are doing it with absolute sense of responsibility, and we regretted any inconveniences this may cause but we are doing it in order to protect the lives of our citizens in Bauchi state,” he said.