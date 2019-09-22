Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Friends Home Fund to build 2500 housing units worth 15 billion naira in the state. The housing units are to be constructed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

This disclosure was made by the State Governor Bala Mohammed shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Friends Home Fund, the company handing the construction project in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Muktar Gidado, quoted the governor as saying that it was the determination of his administration to key into the project as part of its efforts to address housing deficit in the state.