Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, has urged members to sponsor bills to fast track government’s drive to boost revenue generation in the state.

Sulaiman made the call at the plenary on Tuesday after the House resumed from 2019 recess.

He stressed the need for the legislators to sponsor bills and motions to reinvigorate tax administration and boot revenue generation in the state.

“I wish to call on members to come up with bills and motions that will improve revenue generation and have direct positive bearing on the people.

“Considering the poor financial position of the state, serious and concerted efforts must be made toward improving the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),” he said

Sulaiman noted that paucity of funds bedeviling most of the state governments called for inward looking measures to diversify sources of revenues to enable them to finance their development efforts.

According to him, the state executive will welcome suggestions aimed at diversification and improvement of the its revenue base.

He also appealed to the legislators to accord priority to oversight functions to ensure that projects and programmes were executed according to specifications.

“Our basic objective is to ensure that the people who are the direct beneficiaries of such projects and programmes are not shortchanged by greedy contractors.

“We must strive to ensure our people get value for resources expended in each and every contract,” he said.

While reiterating commitment to support the executive arm of government to block financial leakages and ensure effective utilization state resources, Sulaiman said the legislators would enact sound legislation to move the state forward. (NAN).