The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr. Abubakar Sulaiman, has tasked the Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) to encourage youth to be involved in active politics for the growth of democracy and development of the country.

Suleiman made the call at the two-day Youth Policy Advocacy Consultative Workshop, organized by International Alert and supported by Westminster Foundation for Democracy, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said there is the need to enhance the political participation of youths especially in the formal spaces.

“Youths need to become more involved in political parties, parliament, political appointments, elections and civic spaces as a matter of right, as the increased political participation of youth and women benefits society as a whole.

“The presence of young people in decision-making positions benefits all citizens and not just the youth,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Tukura, Chairman Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) in the House of Representatives, urged youth to play politics with decorum and discipline for the growth of democracy and the country at large.

He noted that their non inclusion sometimes in politics, decision making and governance is worrisome.

“Therefore, I urge the youth to play the game of politics with utmost discipline, caution and decorum for self development, democracy and economic development,” he said.

On his part, the Secretary of the forum, Mr Simon Karu, urged the stakeholders to mentor the youth to occupy space in decision-making, politics, and government.

He appealed to legislators to empower the Youth through education, health among various sectors to also become viable in future.

Karu also called on the legislators to operate an open-door policy, accommodate and encourage the youth to give them a sense of belonging.

Mrs Mary Hwyere, Northeast programme Manager for International Alert, explained that the workshop was to provide a platform for young people who are often excluded from development programmes, governance and decision-making processes to build their capacity through political mentoring and advocacy.

“We should develop a Youth Policy Advocacy Agenda and establish and inaugurate the Young parliamentarian forum (YPF) at the state level.

“This will be a big step through which young persons across Bauchi state will have a voice and be part of the decision-making process,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that leadership of the YPF of the Bauchi state house of assembly was inaugurated with Mr Jamilu Barade as Chairman and Mr Saleh Mohammmed as Vice Chairman. (NAN)