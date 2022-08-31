From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Thirty-two transformers have been procured by Bauchi State Government at the cost of N319 million.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, made the disclosure while presenting the transformers to the benefitting communities.

Muhammad disclosed that the 500 and 300 KVA transformers would be presented to 32 communities across the state.

He said the transformers were procured to assist communities who were faced with electricity problems.

“This is part of efforts to address the longtime challenges by connecting the communities with National Grid,” he said.

The Acting Permanent Secretary said the move was in line with the Bala Mohammed administration’s rural electrification initiative.

He called on the benefiting communities to take ownership of the transformers provided by protecting them against vandalism.

Expressing their appreciation on behalf of the communities, Alhaji Maigari Muhammed Khanna from Tambari housing estate, phase two and Dr Bala Musa Lukshi from Ibrahim Bako said the move would improve the quality of their lives.

Maigari Khana commended the government for the concern and pledged their continuous support for the success of the administration.