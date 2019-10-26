Fred Itua, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, told newsmen that his administration will spend N48.1 billion to provide basic infrastructure in the state. According to him, some of the key projects are primary, secondary, non-formal and tertiary education, housing and construction of roads. Mohammed disclosed this at a three-day media retreat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s Press Corps in Bauchi State. He said: “Since assumption of office, we have injected about N10.8 billion on the provision of infrastructures right from primary to the secondary, non-formal and tertiary education.

In the area of health, he noted that government has declared a state of emergency in the sector, in order to improve healthcare delivery. “We have also paid all counterpart funds to the Bill and Melinda Gates, Dangote Foundations and other development partners. More so, we have issued a standing order to all the 20 Local Government Areas to contribute 1% of their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) to Bauchi State health care trust fund. It is our intention to rehabilitate, renovate and equip all our health institutions within our meagre resources. He added that in order to give more dividend of democracy to the people of Bauchi State, government has awarded contracts for the construction of 92.6 kilometres roads across the state at the cost of N17.3 billion naira. “About 50% down payment has been paid and the completion period is between one year and a maximum of three years.”

On the administration’s major achievements in the agricultural sector, the governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi State Government House, Abubakar Kari, said the state has embarked on the acquisition of fertilizer and agro-chemicals worth N600 million and the launching of agricultural policy of the state, which will take Bauchi farmers to the promised land.