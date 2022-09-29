High Level Women Advocates (HILWA), a non-governmental organisation, has urged Bauchi State Government and other stakeholders to encourage production and distribution of disposable pads to end menstrual poverty in schools.

The Secretary of the organisation, Hajiya Halima Dimis made the call at the inauguration of School Pad Bank project on Wednesday in Bauchi.

She said the call was impreative to enhance free distribution of sanitary pads to indigent girls, encourage enrollment and retention in schools.

Accordding to her, the Girl Education Project (GEP-3) being implemented by UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has improved girls enrollment in schools in the state.

“The Girls Education Project (GEP-3) has officially come to an end with positive results that call for government and stakeholders to do more to ensure sustainable girl child education.

“Absence of appropriate sanitary materials to absorb menstrual flow does not only affect female reproductive health but their acquisition of education,” she said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Babayo Akuyam, Chairman, Bauchi State House Committee on Education, said the House had passed Compulsory Basic Education Bill to enhance access to free quality education for girls.

He urged the organisation to mobilise line ministries and agencies to prioritise provision of sanitary pads in schools, adding that the House would provide budgetary allocation for provision of pads to school girls.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, AbdulRazaq Nuhu-Zaki commended the organisation for its girl education programme.

He pledged to support menstrual hygiene and girl child education programmes in the state. (NAN)