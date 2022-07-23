Bauchi State stakeholders in education have tasked School Management Based Committee (SBMCs) and teachers to play constructive roles in ensuring quality of education in the state.

This is contained in a communique at the end of a one day citizens dialogue meeting on Friday, signed by Mr Toshin Zuberu, Communication officer, T Y Danjuma Foundation, provided to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue meeting was organized by Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) in collaboration with TY Danjuma Foundation.

The communique said teachers and SBMCs were the custodians and guardians with the responsibility to preserve and provide good learning environment for pupils.

“Together they can check the menace of teacher absenteeism by monitoring, supervising and reporting on a regular interval to appropriate authority,” it said.

The stakeholders recommended for Training and retraining of teachers and SBMC’s to achieve the overall goal of basic education in the state.

“The SBMCs should imbibe a continuous partnership/engagement with FAHIMTA and other NGOs for effective advocacy to foster the restructuring of dilapidated structures in the basic education.

“Government and other stakeholders need to ensure the teaching environment of pupils should be conducive and urged teachers to be selfless while in service delivery.

The communique also stressed the need to adopt and utilise the Nigerian policy on quality education to achieve quality assurance in sustainable service delivery as education still remained the bedrock of development.

It also stressed the need for communities to take ownership by providing portable drinking water, minor school structures renovations, rather than relying on government and NGOs support.

The stakeholders also called on the State University Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to provide effective supportive supervision and mentorship to supervisor SBMCs among others in carrying out their responsibilities effectively.

They also advocated for more awareness campaigns on ownership by community members for sustainable development.

The communique said there was a need for governments and communities to identify philanthropists and private organisations that would aid school development.

They commended FAWOYDI and TY Foundation, complementing the state government efforts to improve lesson notes and work plans in targeted schools in the state.

The stakeholders in attendance were SUBEB, government officials , Local Education Authorities, teachers, Parents Teachers Association PTA, NGOs, CSOs and the media (NAN)