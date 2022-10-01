From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Members of the Labour Party (LP), Bauchi State Chapter on Saturday converged on the Multipurpose Indoors premises in Bauchi to join the One Million man match in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

As early as 8 in the morning, the supporters started arriving at the venue from across the 20 LGAs of the state in demonstration of their unalloyed readiness to vote for the party at all levels.

Some of them were seen wearing materials with the symbols of the party while some of them held the party flag high singing and dancing expressing happiness and joy.

They later embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.