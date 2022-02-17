Bauchi State Government has started the construction of 1,000 housing units across its 20 local government areas.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Dayyabu Ciroma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday that the houses would be sold to artisans and traders at affordable prices.

He explained that the 1,000 housing units were some of the 2,500 units whose contract was signed in 2021.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Ciroma also told NAN that government had begun the reconstruction and renovation of Government House, Bauchi and its Conference Centre.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Government lodges at Abuja, Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna states are currently being renovated and upgraded,’’ he said.

Ciroma noted that roads constructed by the government had opened up rural communities and increased economic activities and transport services. (NAN)