The Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Mohammmed Sadiq, has resigned his appointment.

Sadiq said in his resignation letter a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Thursday in Bauchi, that he resigned voluntarily.

He said he tendered the letter of resignation on Wednesday, adding that he was no more Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industries and member of the State Executive Council.

”It is a rare privilege and opportunity to have served my state in such an exalted position.

“I thank the Executive Governor, Bala Mohammed, for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me.

”In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss, Yakubu Dogara, for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same,” he said.

Sadiq said he worked with his colleagues in the Executive Council (EXCO) and the ministry as a formidable team.

He said he enjoyed the understqnding of his family at such a trying time to take the decision.

“I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public and colleagues to pardon me.

“I urge you to help me, pray God to grant me success, contentment and peace of mind in my new endeavor ” he said. (NAN)