From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Executive Council at the weekend approved the sum of N20 billion for the construction of rural roads across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim.

Ibrahim briefed journalists at the end of the SEC meeting presided over by Governor Bala Mohammed.

He said the rural roads are Miya to Soro in Ganjuwa Local Government Area, Rishi to Tulu to Tama in Toro Local GovernmentArea, Rimin-Zayam to Polchi connecting Toro and Dass Local Government Areas and the road from Misau to Miya linking Misau and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner said other rural roads approved by the SEC for rehabilitation include the Mararaban Liman Katagum road, Yashi to Guguri road and some township roads in Azare.

He said that the road projects,, was part of the fulfillment of the campaign promises made to the people by Governor Mohammed.

Ibrahim disclosed that the rural roads approved for construction cover over 200 kilometers

He said the aim was to take development to the grassroots.

The Commissioner said the road projects would be flagged off and completed immediately

He said the roads would be out into use without compromising standards of construction.

He call on the people of the state to continue to support the government in its efforts to provide people oriented projects in the state.

Ibrahim promised that more projects that would benefit the masses would be executed by the government before the end of its tenure.