The administration of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has spent the sum of N3 billion to construct 270 classrooms for primary and junior secondary students and renovation of 405 others across the state.

Mohammed’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lawan Mu’azu Bauchi, disclosed that the figure was disclosed by the site engineer with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBED), Engr. Bello while inspecting projects executed by the governor.

He said that 16 other special school projects were executed by the state government across the state at a total cost of N500 million for the advancement of basic education.

He said Mukhtar Mohammed Musa, Sites Project Engineer with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) said further that renovated schools were fully renovated with a solar-powered borehole.

He said Musa explained that 16 various projects across the state were either newly constructed or renovated under collaborative efforts between the State Office of SDGs and the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) of the Federal Government with 50% each counterpart funding.

The projects which were executed in hard-to-reach areas of the state included the provision of equipment, furniture, as well as teaching and learning materials.

Also inspected was the 6.2km Jos road – Dass road bye pass where the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Works, Engr. Stephen Abubakar said the project being executed at a cost of N2.2billion has reached 85% completion.

While at the Gubi Dam site where rehabilitation and expansion programmes are being undertaken, visiting journalists were told by the Project Engr. Abdulmumini Mailafia that works on the projects are going according to specification.

Engr. Mailafia said both the rehabilitation works on the existing system that provides 45 million litres, and the expansion programme that will provide 75 million litres of clean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs have reached appreciable stages of completion

The Acting project manager of LUTECH PRATIBHA JV Construction Company, an Indian coy undertaking the expansion works, Mr. Nanda Kumar said the company undertakes both the rehabilitation and expansion programmes of the project.

Mr. Nanda Kumar revealed that the rehabilitation is almost 60 per cent completion while the expansion reaches 50% completion, disclosing further that the company will rehabilitate the old sub-station, as well as building a new one at the site.