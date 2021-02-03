(From Auwalu Birninkudu, NAN)

The Bauchi State Government has spent N400 million on replacement and installation of damaged electrical equipment in seven local government areas to improve power supply.

Malam Mukhtar Gidado, the senior special assistant on media to Gov Bala Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the local government are Ningi, Giade, Jama’are, Darazo, Katagum, Ganjuwa and Bauchi.

”More local government areas would be included soon.

”We commend the management of the state rural electrification agency for initiating, supervising and excellent execution of the job,” he added.

He said the project involved replacement of damaged electrical wires, poles and replacement of transformers and other complementary accessories that would ensure uninterrupted power supply in the benefiting communities.

”The whole idea is to boost the economy of the people in the communities as well provide dividends of democracy as promised during campaigns,” he said.

He called on the communities to ensure that the electrical installations are not destroyed or tampered with.

Gidado encouraged the communities to set up surveillance and monitoring committees to protect the installations.