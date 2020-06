A release issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer,, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said Jimeta was born on the 9th September, 1964 in Jimeta Yola North

Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“He is an alumnus of the prestigious university of Maiduguri, Borno state where he bagged BA. English Language. Subsequently, enlisted into Nigeria Police Force On the 3rd March, 1990 as a Cadet ASP, trained at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex Kaduna, Kaduna State. “Following his graduation from the Nigeria Police Academy, he served in various capacity as;

i. Operations Officer Orita Challenge Police Division Ibadan, Oyo State

ii. O/C MIR, SIB, FHQ Annex Lagos.

iii. Personal Assistant to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Department of Training And Development FHQ Lagos.

iv. Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Maroko Police Division Lagos State.

v. Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Victoria Island Police Division Barbeach Lagos.

vi. Operation Officer Security Intelligence Bureau FHQ Annex Lagos.

vii. CSP Administration, SIB/CIB FHQ Annex Lagos.

viii. Chief of Training Directorate of Peacekeeping FHQ Abuja.

ix. Deputy Director, Directorate of Peacekeeping FHQ Abuja.

x. Second-In-Command Zonal Criminal Investigation Department Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja.

xi. Area Commander Suleja, Niger State.

xii. Director Peacekeeping, Directorate of Peacekeeping FHQ Abuja.

xiii. Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja.

xiv. CP Central Criminal Registry Force CID FHQ Abuja.

xv. CP Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters Abuja.

xvi. He was CP Edo state Police Command before his redeployment to Bauchi State Command,” the release said. The CP according to Wakil, attended courses within and outside the Country and has international experiences in peacekeeping, global terrorism among others.

“Moreover, the wealth of experience acquired over the years has made the new CP to distinguish himself in all the places he served. Consequently, this wealth of experience will certainly consolidate in the existing security architecture in Bauchi State,” the release said.

“While assuring the people of the state of adequate security and quality service delivery, the CP ordered Officers and men of the Command to maintain a high level of professionalism, discipline and respect to human right,” it concluded