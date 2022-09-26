From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Secondary schools students in Bauchi have protested a new policy by the state government to separate male and female students in schools.

Students officially resumed school Monday across the state.

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, had announced that the state government had concluded plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

Tilde, addressing reporters after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Bauchi, stated that the separation of the sexes policy would be executed whenever and wherever it was possible.

He said that the decision was arrived at in order to address moral decadence, which he observed had become prevalent among students of secondary schools.

According to the commissioner, private schools would take a cue from the initiative and separate their males who would be attending their academic activities in one institution and the females in another separate institution.

In reaction to this, some secondary school students were seen around Kofar Wambai Secondary School in the state capital protesting the policy.