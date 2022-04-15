From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions of Bauchi State Tertiary Institutions has decried the non-implementation of promotions and yearly increments.

Chairman of the JAC Abdulkadir Mohammed stated this in a press statement issued in Bauchi, saying there were a lot of issues affecting their members.

Muhammad described the situation as unfortunate, noting that for so long they had not been enjoying their entitlements such as promotion implementation, yearly increment, and consequential adjustment among others.

He said while they were passing through such an unfortunate situation, their colleagues in other Colleges and Polytechnics are comfortably enjoying all.

According to him, it is also worrisome that some of his members were persistently omitted from the payroll despite the genuineness of their appointments and the verifications they had undergone without indictment.

The JAC chairman said a series of observations had been forwarded on their cases to appropriate authorities but to no avail

Muhammad expressed the belief that most of the problems were compounded by some ‘invisible consultants.

He described the action of such consultants as a move against the initial good intention of Governor Bala Mohammed towards cleansing ghost workers from the state payroll, without jeopardising any genuine civil servant.

‘It is evident that these ill-motive consultants who are nothing short of fault-finders are busy witch-hunting the workers in Bauchi State, thereby always searching and devising the means of pushing our members off the payroll or maintaining those removed for one plausible and unjustifiable excuse,’ he alleged.

‘For instance, cases of the wrong PSN, Dates of Birth, those that are wrongly claimed to be due for retirement and others with no any claim labelled against them were denied salaries despite documents tendered to clarify the issues, which were to the conviction of the authorities, A cursory look at their atrocities and their coworkers in the Treasury confirms them as saboteurs to the political aspiration of His Excellency to move to the next level,’ the chairman further alleged.

He urged the state government to be aware that their promotion in the tertiary institutions was not just tied to a waiting period but that it involves conference presentations, journal publications, chapter publications, book publications, registration with professional bodies, and community development, among others.

‘All of which are capital intensive and cause financial stress, especially with the devaluation of our currency and unprecedented inflation. Moreover, the highest-ranking staff are the pillars in achieving our accreditations at both NCE, National Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Higher National Diploma and Undergraduate programmes,’ the chairman further explained.

The union cautioned that with the deliberate frustration of the staff, there is no doubt that very soon tertiary Institutions in the state will begin to lose accreditation and consequently may not run some courses which according to them, will lead to their gradual collapse.

The chairman, who noted that JAC has written a series of letters of complaint, added that the governor must have been blocked from having first-hand information regarding their plights.

The JAC demanded that all its members with outstanding January to March 2022 salaries should be paid immediately, those owing salaries from 2019 to December 2021 should be settled within the month, as the claim remains that their pending salaries are on the ground.

The union which also demanded that all cleared cases should remain stable as JAC can no longer accommodate temporary clearance added that any problem established should appropriately be communicated to the concerned staff for rectification.

They called for immediate resumption of promotion implementation, and annual increments which were abruptly stopped without any official communication for more than two years.

‘The JAC holds strong objection to the untimely imposition of our staff into the illusionary Contributory Pension Scheme, a venture that is being avoided by some Federal institutions due to untold hardships caused to workers.

The JAC while rejecting the proposed deductions for the Health contributory scheme, otherwise called BASHMA, also said in the interest of the aggrieved workers, the consultants in charge of salary administration in Bauchi State be disengaged.

The unions expressed hope that Governor Bala Mohammed of the state will wade into the matter so as to stop it from degenerating into industrial disharmony.