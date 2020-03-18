Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government will establish isolation centres in three select hospitals in the state to manage the spread of Lassa Fever.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this today when he received officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who visited him at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed said the state government had already taken proactive measures against the spread of the disease in the state through the set up of an emergency outbreak basket fund.

“We are delighted to receive you today in the Government House Bauchi to condole us over the outbreak of Lassa Fever that resulted to the death of a District Head and others.

“We are aware of the measures taken by the NCDC to stop the spread of the disease not only in Bauchi State but across the country in general. We will give you our support to achieve the set objectives,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, the governor applauded stakeholders in the health sector for their collective efforts attacking the outbreak of communicable diseases in the state.

” I commend our health workers for their commitment in the fight against communicable diseases in the state, on our part, we will give the necessary support,” he said.

The leader of the delegation who is the Director-General of the Centre, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the visit was to condole the government and people of the state over the death of the late Katukan Bauchi and others who lost their lives after contracting Lassa Fever disease.

Represented by the Director Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi, Ihekweazu stressed the need for the state government to embark on a massive awareness campaign as a preventive mechanism against infection with the disease.

“Bauchi is an endemic state as far as Lassa Fever disease is concerned, we have learned a lot with the death of the Katukan Bauchi. We are planning to monitor his family for 21 days to assess the situation.

“From all indications, the Bauchi State government is ready to fight against the scourge of the disease, we will support you in the establishment of the isolation centres,” he said

The Director-General said that, despite being a highly infected disease, Lassa Fever is preventable if it is reported early.