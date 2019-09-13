Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governmt has flagged off a campaign to immunise 500, 000 people in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government areas to curtail the spread of yellow fever.

Governor Bala Mohammed, said this, yesterday, at the flag off of aerial spray of quella birds, mosquitoes and reactive vaccination in response to yellow fever, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

Mohammed disclosed that the exercise involved the spraying of the affected areas and the vaccination of people against yellow fever.

He said the vaccination would be conducted for people in high risk areas and urged people living there to come forward to be vaccinated.

He commended traditional rulers in the state, particularly the Emir of Dass, Bilyaminu Othman, for creating awareness among his subjects on the out break of yellow fever in parts of the state.

He also thanked international donors and development partners like the World health Organisation, UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The governor who lamented the menace of the birds eating up farm produce, commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for providing the aircraft that would be used to spray 38 sites against attacks by quella birds.