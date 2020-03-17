PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has disclosed that the state is

topping livestock production in Nigeria due to its strategic location

in the Sudan Savannah vegetation zone.

The governor was speaking at the 45th Annual Conference of the

Nigerian Society for Animal Production with the theme” Animal

Agriculture: Exploring the Goldmine of Nigeria’s Agro Revolution held

at the Event Center Bauchi.

Mohammed also said Bauchi State is blessed with abundant grazing

areas, converging points for the international stock routes from the

North West and Northeast regions of the country.

Declaring the conference opened, he said that the state is equally

endowed with abundant land resources of about 4.2 million hectares of

cultivable land, 79 grazing reserves out of which 14 are gazetted

while the remaining are on process.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry

of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Bala Lukshi, said his

administration has provided a smooth ground for enhancing the

production efforts of crop and livestock farmers.

The Chief Host and Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

University (ATBU) Bauchi, Professor Muhammad Abdulaziz, welcomed

participants and assured that efforts would be made to adopt workings

of the 45th conference.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Occasion, Professor Suleiman

Bogoro, who recalled that his inaugural lecture in ATBU in 2005 was on

food security, emphasised that research has shown that the north east

region has always had the largest population of livestock in Nigeria.

Bogoro believed it was appropriate that ATBU as a university of

technology makes its contribution to strengthening food science and

technology, food security and agricultural raw materials 0production

in order to ensure self-sufficiency particularly livestock.

“That is why I made a suggestion and with support from TETFUND ATBU

established a Dairy Research and Development Centre. I will take

advantage of the resources I have at TETFUND and the Board of Trustees

have recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari for a Centre of

Excellency that spealiaises in dairy research and development,” Bogor

who is TETFUND Executive Secretary, said.

“If the President approves that project then in the next few months a

Centre of Excellence in food security emphasizing diary research and

development, plant breeding, climate change, soil science and so on

ill come into being”

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Sabo

Nanono, urged participants at the conference to strive to realise the

objectives of NSAP by availing themselves with unreserved commitment.

“Animal Agriculture is an essential source of livelihood for millions

of people and as such deserves a concerted effort in harnessing the

inherent greatness in it to boost the socio- economic status of the

citizenry,” he said.

The minister appealed to the conference to provide the right platform

for addressing the incessant cases of professional rivalry amongst

prominent actors.

The President of NSAP, Professor Augustine Ani, said the society

embraces all aspects of animal production and related disciplines

while membership cuts across individuals and corporate bodies that are

interested in animal production.

Ani explained that the theme of this year’s conference was based on

the understanding that animal production holds great potential to the

country’s economy and urged all stakeholders in the livestock sector

to join hands to accelerate the development of the industry.

A former Governor of the state Adamu Mua’zu, who was honoured with an

Award of Excellence by NSAP, announced his intension to set up a diary

factory in Bauchi to compliment the efforts of the state government in

fighting poverty in the society and ensure self-sufficient in food

production.