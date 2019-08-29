Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi has nullified the election of Abdulkadir Umar Sarki, a People’s Redemption Party (PRP) lawmaker representing Katagum Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

A three-man panel chaired by Honourable Justice Bello M Tukur nullified Sarki’s election in a unanimous judgment on the Thursday, August, 29.

Sarki’s election was nullified on the grounds that it ought to have been declared inconclusive as there had been cancellation of results at seven polling units, wherein the number of total registered voters exceeded the margin of lead between the candidate returned as elected and the runner-up.

The Tribunal further ordered a rerun election and withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to the House member earlier returned by INEC as winner.

When contacted on the development, Mr Abdulkarim A Ibrahim, counsel to the petitioner, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

Ibrahim Mohammed Baba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed the petition challenging the declaration and eligibility of the PRP candidate as the winner in the last National Assembly election.