Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi government has said it uncovered massive fraud in the state civil service and has saved N225 million from its workers verification exercise.

A member of the Senator Adamu Gumba-led committee on Bank Verification Number (BVN) of civil servants on government payroll, Mr. Abdon Gin, at a press conference in Bauchi, yesterday, said the workers’ verification covered November 2019 to June 2020.

Gin who is Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Civil Service said 41, 448 workers had issues with their BVN during the exercise. He said the names of 312 deceased persons were found on the list of local government pensioners nominal and payroll. “The monthly value is N 9,921,511 and they have been permanently removed from the nominal roll and payroll,” he said.

He also said no fewer than nine deceased pensioners on the state payroll were drawing monthly salary ,adding that their names were removed.

He said 11 civil servants were discovered through their July – September 2019 bank statements to be collecting double salaries and that the Head of Civil Service had been ordered to discipline them. He said the committee discovery and removed from the payroll 83 local government staff who had exited the service,but still active on the payroll costing the government N 3,546,271monthly.

He said the committee eventually worked on 29, 000 workers with BVN issues, adding that “a large number of them are still untouched out of the total workforce of the state.”