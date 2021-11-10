Host Bauchi State has won the maiden Alhaja Halima Aisha Mohammed U15 boys football championship organised by the Youth Sports of Nigeria (YSFON).

In an entertaining final decided Sunday at the Abubakar Tafawa Belewa Stadium, Bauchi they defeated Kaduna 5-4 penalty after regulation time ended 2-2 while Gombe beat Jigawa 3-2 in the third place match.

Declaring the tournament closed, Bauchi State Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Sports, Adamu Alhaji Manu, commended all the participating states and officials for their discipline and spirit of sportsmanship throughout the week long tournament.

He was also full of praises for YSFON for its efforts at grassroots sports development in the county, saying that the state will always partner with it to move the country’s sports forward. “I’m happy with the organisation of the tournament and the football artistry displayed by the kids. It shows that with proper planning Nigeria will continue to produce talented players at the grassroots. It’s also important that I commend YSFON who have over the years been in the vanguard of grassroots sports development.

