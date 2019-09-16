Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

A woman from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State who was recently delivered of quadruplets has appealed to state Governor Bala Mohammed for employment in order to be able to cater for the babies.

Mrs Nyarum Luka Bot Balewa, 41, said that although the babies had brought so much joy to her and her husband after waiting for 15 years without a child, caring of them has been difficult.

“To take care of these babies is not easy. My husband is no longer working. He is now retired. We have other children with us who are in school,” the mother of four said.

“It is not going to be easy. I am appealing to the state government to give me employment. I have a Diploma in Environmental Health. If it is possible let them employ me so that I can help my husband.”

The nursing mother, who is a graduate of College of Health Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State, was delivered of three girls and a boy on July 3, 2019, at Birgham Hospital, Jos Plateau State.

Her husband, Luka Bot Balewa, who retired as a staff of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, last year said taking care of the quadruplets since their arrival has been a difficult.

Balewa, who is yet to receive his benefits, said: “It has not been easy. You can imagine that the babies are taking milk. We were buying the smallest tin at N2,500, but of recent we are buying it at N2,150

“In a day, they consumed one tin. It means that in a day apart from their mother’s milk, they consume a tin of baby milk every day. We spend N2,150 per day and the mother has to eat well. It has not been easy for the mother,” the father and husband said.

He appealed to the state governor and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the family.

“Let me say that as many as God will touch their hearts to be of assistance to us, they are welcome. God has been so faithful. A lot of people have advised me to meet the wife of the governor. Some advised that I should write, but truly I am not finding it easy. Even if it is only one child alone, his feeding still has to be complimented with baby’s milk. Indeed, that is not going to be easy, talk less of four. Whatever the government feels that it can do in order to assist in away is welcome,” he said.