Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The death toll in the Yellow Fever outbreak in Bauchi State has increased to 16 out of 20 confirmed cases following the rejection of vaccination by some citizens.

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed gave the updates in an interview with newsmen in his office in Bauchi on Friday night.

Mohammed disclosed that no fewer than 119 suspected cases of Yellow fever were recorded out of which 20 cases were confirmed and 16 died.

He said: “We realise that all the people that rejected vaccination are the ones dying. The last three victims four days ago refused the vaccine and all three were infected.

“They took them to a traditional healer who did his work but the two were still unconscious. They were later taken to Bauchi but all of them die”

He said all the cases were from Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The BSPHCDA Executive Secretary explained that “We are planning to go into all the confirmed areas, about 55 places on Monday to carry outdoor spraying of all the lava sights and indoors spray and fumigation of all the communities”

He disclosed that for visitors coming to Yankari Games Reserves, where the first three confirmed cases of Yellow Fever was recorded, vaccination points have been created while all the chalets mosquitos have nets to ensure that guests are protected.

Mohammed disclosed that at least 21 states in Nigeria are having Yellow fever outbreak while only three states -Bauchi. Katsina and Ebonyi States are now active.

He said that only Alkaleri local government area in Bauchi State have confirmed cases of Yellow Fever because it is the depot for monkeys and chimpanzee.

He thanked the federal government for supplying 500, 000 doses of vaccines saying there have been 95 percent compliance in the exercise.

According to Mohammed: “We have carried out vaccination of all the areas, including Yankari, and an aerial spray of affected communities. We carried out aerial spay of all the lava sights in Yankari and all the four communities around to kill the vector that carries the virus to humans.

“So, the lesson is that if you refuse vaccination you are not protected.