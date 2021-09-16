The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

A statement from Wilson Uwajaren, the spokesman of the commission said the clarification became necessary following an incident earlier today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa,

The statement said that the EFCC chairman was delivering a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, when he felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

The EFCC said Abdulrasheed Bawa has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.