One of Nigeria’s foremost agent banking platforms, ‘The BaxiBox’, has kicked off a rave of campaign with the aim of creating national awareness for its multiple financial services across the country. BaxiBox is the financial platform arm of Capricorn Digital Limited.

Speaking during the formal launch of the campaign, the Managing Director of Capricorn Digital Limited, Degbola Abudu, said the launch of the campaign became necessary in order to avail Nigerians of the unique and innovative services available on the Baxi Platform.

“We have created a one-stop-shop payment ecosystem aimed at providing everyday financial access and solutions to our agents and customers while creating core services that directly impact their daily lives.

“At the heart of the company is innovation and technical excellence, which drives the business to strive to find new ways to create economic value for our agents and customers”. Abudu stated that the adoption of a multi-channel distribution approach that includes devices such as BaxiBox, BaxiPos, and BaxiMpos, web (BaxiPay), Mobile App and API (Business-to-Business) services are tailored to meet the needs of a wide variety of stakeholders including agents, customers and corporate clients.

He also noted that an important part of the company’s value proposition is the technology platform, which he said can aggregate and integrate into a wide range of digital products and services, and also serves as a means to empower the immediate community to access financial services (Financial Inclusion).