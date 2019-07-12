South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter has tipped the Super Eagles as one of the favourites to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach, who claimed to have one of the best sides in the competition, said the Nigerian team was well organised in the game on Wednesday, stressing that he came into the match with clear objective to stop the Super Eagles from advancing haven watched their previous matches. He said things were going as planned until his players lost concentration and conceded the late minute goal by Nigeria.

“It’s difficult when you’ve lost in the dying minutes; it’s difficult to find positives. I’m sure that in one week’s time I will find some positives. At this moment, I’m finding it very difficult,” Baxter said during the post match conference.

Baxter said after the first half, which the Super Eagles dominated, they came out in the second half to take control of the midfield and created some anxious moments for the Nigerians before the dying minute goal.