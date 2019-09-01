Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A frontline aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primary election in Bayelsa State, Mr. Ndutimi Alaibe has declared ahead September 3 election that he is not desperate to be governor.

Alaibe speaking at his residence in Yenagoa in reaction to allegations that he is hell-bent on becoming Bayelsa governor said he has made an immense contribution to earn him a valuable contender for the governorship election because he loves Bayelsa. According to him, he has had to step down in the past when fellow contenders resort to violence which is against his principles, stressing that all he wants is a process that would be credible for a leader to emerge.

“I am not a desperate politician against what some people think. I have stepped down for various people when it comes to times when people want to run amok with violence. I don’t have anything to gain if the blood of any Bayelsan is lost for me to become governor otherwise I won’t sleep well and that blood would be on me. I have been a victim of such circumstances where I was attacked. I preach non-violence and insist on non-violence with everybody working with me. I tell them not to carry guns to make me governor. I am not interested in that. I am interested that we conduct a free, fair and transparent process that would enable a leader emerged. If a leader emerges I don’t have any choice than to support such a leader. Power is from God. I won’t force myself on the people. I see myself on a mission to resolve a problem.”

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Deputy- Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah has vowed not to withdraw from the race urging Bayelsans and delegates to disregard “the dangerous rumour” that he has withdrawn from the race.