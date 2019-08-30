Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, Okoko explained that the two leaders love Nigeria and the Ijaw nation and both know the next governor of the state, who will bring to bear his youthful vibrancy, capacity and competence on the governance in the state if he picks the guber ticket next Tuesday.

Responding to questions on the possible endorsement by notable leaders in the state, Okoko explained that he had continued to consult with stakeholders, delegates and people of the state, adding that in those meetings, his ideas and plans to move the state to the next level of development had been accepted by all.

Okoko who expressed confidence that major power brokers have aligned with him said it has become clear to other aspirants that he is the frontline aspirant.

He said Jonathan and Dickson would convince delegates to do what is right in the interest of Bayelsans whom both love passionately.

“Dickson is a true patriot of the Ijaw nation, while Jonathan remains a father of Bayelsa. They will do what is right. And the PDP seems to be doing things in a new order. We need to start this political revolution that our ticket can be given to a young, vibrant and intellectually sound person like myself with a strong moral background and capacity to solve the problems of Bayelsa. When I am picked in the primaries, it will encourage the private sector people, Bayelsa professionals, who are scattered everywhere to throw their hat in the ring and salvage the state. Look at Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, young and vibrant and from all intents and purposes, he has started well.

Every Bayelsan yearns for true change. We will work for the good of Bayelsa.”