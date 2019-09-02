Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tension heightened, at the weekend, ahead the September 3 primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as two dynamites reportedly exploded in the homes of two chieftains of the party.

According to reports, the dynamites exploded in the homes of Obuku Oforji, a member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 and Victor Isaiah, chairman of Brass Local Government Area.

Oforji and Isaiah fingered governorship aspirants, outside the Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Team, who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the ward congress and national delegate election of being behind the explosion.

The explosions have been reported to the Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) director in Yenagoa.

Isaiah, who confirmed that both the police commissioner and the DSS have visited his home, explained his younger brother, who was in the house during the incident, said he saw three boys around the house, making suspicious calls to confirm if the residents were in the house before the explosion occurred.

Meanwhile, security operatives have commenced investigation into an intelligence report that thugs loyal to some of the aspirants are planning to disrupt the PDP primary slated for September 3.A source in the party said few aspirants who lost out in the last delegate election of the party are planning to disrupt the election having realised their chances of winning had been reduced.

Meanwhile, a decision by PDP stakeholders in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, led by House of Assembly Speaker, Tonye Isenah, to endorsed Douye Diri ahead of Ndutimi Alaibe was meant to deal a fatal blow to his ambition.

The endorsement meeting which was the first in the series of endorsements that Diri would receive before the election was meant to weaken the support base of Alaibe and other aspirants to pave the way for his emergence as the PDP candidate.