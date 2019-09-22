Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Tonye Isenah has maintained his stance not to resign his position as Speaker as part of a deal to appease aggrieved members of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship elections over the fallout of the governorship primary election.

According to investigations, Isenah representing Kolokuma/ Opokuma Constituency 1 in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District had agreed after his election as Speaker in June to step down in February if the PDP governorship candidate emerges from Bayelsa Central and is elected as governor in the November 16 governorship election.

However due to the prevailing anger in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area over the failed bid of politicians from the area to clinch the governorship ticket and the resultant threat to vote against the party in the governorship election an idea was mooted for Isenah to resign his position as Speaker to pave way for the election of the incumbent Majority leader, Hon Monday Bubou Obolo(Southern Ijaw Constituency 2) as Speaker to placate the people of Southern Ijaw.

Sunday Sun learnt that when Isenah was sold the idea he bluntly refused and vowed to resist any move to force him to step down before the agreed time arguing that he has been a faithful and loyal party member.

Isenah who is believed to have the backing of some strong members of the House and other top stakeholders had summoned an emergency meeting of members of the House to brief them on the situation.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Aotendeike Boloigha, Isenah said his stance on the issue of resignation remain unchanged.

“My stand on the issue of resignation has been that I have served the party and Governor Seriake Dickson faithfully and with unflinching loyalty and I will not resign as doing so at this time will not in any way help the party succeed in the November 16 governorship elections” he said.