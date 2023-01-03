From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has denied reports of plans to drop his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as his running mate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

There have been reports of cracks in the relationship between Diri and the immediate past governor, now Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson on one hand, and with Ewhrudjakpo on the other hand.

Dickson seized the opportunity of Diri’s Christmas visitation to his country home, Toru- Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area to dispel reports of feud between them.

Diri speaking to a delegation led by Dickson which also had in his entourage, Ewhrudjakpo during the former governor’s New Year visitation to his country home at Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, dismissed reports of intention to drop Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in his re-election bid.

The governor who described such rumours as “baseless” commended Ewhrudjakpo for contributing significantly to the success of his administration, stressing that “it will be unthinkable to drop him.”

According to him, the Diri/Ewhrudjakpo ticket was a divine project, which God used his predecessor, Senator Dickson, to make a reality.

While noting that he is not perfect and appealed to leaders and the people of the state to support him to enable him deliver the much-needed development, he maintained that Dickson laid a solid foundation upon which his administration is building and promised not to derail.

“There are certain things you do for a man and he will thank you until his death and that is what Senator Dickson has done. We never expected that our brother and friend, who has done this great thing, will also visit again today. You did not owe us this.

“On behalf of the kings and people of Kolokuma/Opokuma, we again express our gratitude to you. We are very grateful. God will always use a human and He used you to ensure that a Kolokuma son was picked as governor.

“The ticket was divine otherwise we will not be here. Even if I speak until night, it cannot express the gratitude in our hearts.

“Whatever success we are recording today is because you laid a solid foundation. Most of the projects we execute today, you started them and I think that is the beauty of continuity in government.

“If the other party came in and abandoned them, it is the state that will suffer. We are happy that we have carried on most of the projects you left for us.

“Let me also state this to clear the air. My deputy has worked very well and nobody told me to refer to him as a workaholic and resourceful. Our pairing is a divine arrangement.

“There are stories making the rounds to the effect that I will no longer use the deputy governor. That is a lie. My deputy will still be my running mate for our re-election. When you build a house, you do not destroy it.”

Senator Dickson in his remarks said he was in Sampou on a New Year visit to deepen the relationship between him and the governor, assuring that the success of the current prosperity administration remained his priority.