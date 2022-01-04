From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three teenagers have been arrested in Sagbama Bayelsa State for the attempted ritual murder of a younger teen girl.

The suspects identified as Emomotimi Magbisa (15), Perebi Aweke (15) and Eke Prince (15), all natives of the Sagbama community, were nabbed over plans to use 13-year-old Endeley Comfort for ‘ritual purposes,’ according to the police.

They had already started the process when detectives of the Bayelsa State Police Command in collaboration with youths of Sagbama swooped on them.

According to investigations, the suspects were said to have hypnotised Comfort to follow them to the apartment of the first suspect (Emomotimi Magbisa), where her finger was cut and her blood sprinkled on a mirror.

However, vigilant youths of the community, suspicious of the movements of the trio, immediately mobilised to arrest them and hand them over to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

‘Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects allegedly accosted one Endeley Comfort, aged 13, hypnotised her to follow them to the apartment of Emomotimi Magbisa in Sagbama community, cut her finger and sprinkled the blood on a mirror for ritual purposes,’ the police spokesman said.

‘Vigilant youths noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised alarm. The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substances suspected to be charms were recovered from them. The suspects have confessed to the crime.

‘The victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The suspects have been transferred to the Anti-kidnapping unit for discreet Investigation.

‘The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo commends the efforts of the community youths for vigilance in the community,’ he said.