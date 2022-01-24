From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Less than 24 hours after Governor Douye Diri ruled out payment of ransom for the abducted Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, he has been set free by his abductors.

Otokito was abducted from his country home at Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Thursday, January 20.

Governor Diri, speaking at the 12th Kolokuma/ Opokuma Thanksgiving Day, which was held in his community, Sampou, insisted that he was not going to pay a dime for Otokito to be freed and asked those holding him to release him without any conditions.

According to investigations, his abductors realising that their cover has been blown decided to set Otokito free.

‘The kidnappers realising that the more they keep him, the more they risk arrest decided to set him free without any condition,’ a source in the community said.

Otokito, who was in Government House to brief Governor Diri about his ordeal, displayed the injuries he sustained at the hands of his abductors.

The governor, after listening to the ordeal of Otokito and the circumstances surrounding his abduction, immediately deposed the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community, Chief AC Wongo, and appointed Chief Rescue Abe as the acting paramount ruler.

The governor also announced the sack of the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Azibalua Amon who has been replaced by Mr Jerry Offor in an acting capacity.

Also sacked from his position is the Youth President, Mr Emolem Igue who has been replaced by Mr Shadrach Afiemo.

Meanwhile the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has declared four persons wanted in connection with the incident.

They are Joshua Abi, Clergy Okio Mabiton, Azini and Gift Tebeda.