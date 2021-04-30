Recognitions and honours will today come the way of individuals and organizations that go the extra mile in making the world a better place.

This is coming courtesy of Orange Global Achievement Awards (OGAA), which holds at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the convener of the awards, Loveth Ogedegbe, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri; former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Prof. Samuel Gowon, and Prof. Steve Azaiki have been named as Special Guests of Honour.

“The OGAA is one of the biggest reward platforms which recognises, honours and encourages individuals, organizations and institutions that go the extra mile in making the globe a better place,” she said

Ogedegbe further revealed that the theme for this year edition, ‘Tackling the Pandemic and Beyond’ was chosen because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that this is the first time an event of this nature is coming to Bayelsa State and the people are excited about it.