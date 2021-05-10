From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government, at the weekend, opened partnership discussions with its Akwa Ibom counterpart on the use of Ibom Air to commence commercial flight operations at the Bayelsa International Airport.

Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who led the state delegation to the meeting, noted that the choice of Ibom Air was informed by proximity and good bilateral relations between the two states.

Ewhrudjakpo was quoted in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, to have explained that Akwa Ibom has proved itself as a dependable neighbour to Bayelsa in so many ways over the years, which must be reciprocated “in the spirit of give and take.”

He expressed optimism that the partnership deal would soon be sealed for the airline to commence flights to and from Bayelsa, Lagos and Abuja, describing the two routes as the highest in traffic for the people of the state.

The deputy governor assured Bayelsans and the public of the present administration’s commitment to ensure smooth operations at the airport, which is adjudged to be one of the best in the country by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

According to him, the government is applying the business principle of “starting small to grow big” by going for a 50-seater aircraft in its present deal with Ibom Air to promote socio-economic activities in the state.