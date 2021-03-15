From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Barring any last minute change, the Bayelsa International Airport is poised to be licenced to commence commercial flight operations before the end of the month.

Deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this during a meeting with management, staff of the airport and host communities in Government House, Yenagoa, at the weekend.

He said the state is expecting officials from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to visit the airport on March 23, which might culminate in its certification.

Ewhrudjakpo, who reiterated the importance of the airport to the state, appealed to host communities to be patient assuring that the administration was determined to address their concerns according to extant best practices in the aviation industry.

“This is no time for protest. It is rather, a time for more cooperation and hard work for us to achieve what we need to get our airport operate fully. If government is still owing you any money as balance for compensation, that should not make you to demonstrate.

“The good news is that, officials of the NCAA are coming on March 23 and by the grace of God on that day, and before they leave on 25, we are expecting that they will kindly give us our licence.”