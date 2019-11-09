Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has lampooned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole over claims that the Bayelsa International Airport’s was a waste.

Oshiomhole had in a press briefing in Abuja accused the Dickson administration of building an airport at N100 billion with a runway that is flooded.

Dickson, who conducted journalists on a facility tour of the airport on Friday accused the leaders of the APC of being envious of the achievements of his administration.

The governor accompanied by cabinet members, traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Traditional Ruler Council, King Alfred Diete- Spiff denied that N100billion has been spent on the airport.

Dickson who allowed the project contractor, Dantata and Sawoe and the Managing Director of the airport, Capt Williams Yeri to brief journalists on the technical aspect and the up to date facilities at the airport insisted that APC is desperate to de-market the PDP led government in the state.

According to him, APC as party, has been ruling Nigeria with deceit and propaganda and afraid that Bayelsans seeing the achievement of the PDP led government would reject the APC at the polls on November 16 since the APC led Federal Government has not been able to build a facility like the Bayelsa airport anywhere in the country since it came to power in 2015.