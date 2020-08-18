Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State is in the news again for its unending political drama. Since 2005 when former Governor, late Diepreye Alamiyeseigha, was arrested and later impeached by the State House of Assembly, the oil-rich state has continued to hug headlines for its unique political theatrics.

After the February 13, 2020, Supreme Court verdict which annulled the election of Chief David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of his inauguration as the fifth executive governor of Bayelsa State, political pundits believed the political ding-dong had ended. However, a judgment by a three-man Bayelsa Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal yesterday which nullified Governor Douye Diri’s election has triggered a fresh political drama in the state. The implication is that if a judgment is not delivered by either the Appeal Court or the Supreme Court to upturn the tribunal’s verdict, the state would witness a fresh governorship election in the state. What it means is that political actors would return to the drawing board of electioneering and its many intrigues.

This would ultimately pose fresh challenges for Governor Diri’s government as he has been working over the past few months to ensure political actors in the state overcome their rivalry and chart a new course for the state.

Fresh hurdle for Miracle Governor

Since his dramatic victory at the Supreme Court on February 13, 2020 and his subsequent inauguration as the fifth executive governor of Bayelsa State, Diri has dubbed himself the ‘Miracle Governor’ telling all who cares to listen that his victory at the Supreme Court was a miracle.

And true to his name, he has been surmounting one court case after the other miraculously. Within these past few months, he has won three cases bordering on his election as the party’s candidate from the High Court to the Supreme Court.

On July 14 after the Supreme Court dismissed the case filed by a governorship aspirant, Ndutimi Alaibe following its withdrawal by his counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, Diri at a special thanksgiving service held at the Glory Land Chapel, dedicated the victory to God.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Diri said his victory was a sign that power comes from God.

Hear him “We want to give God all the glory, adoration, thanks and praises to God for what He has done for us again. This victory again shows that power comes from God alone. We also want to thank God for giving us, mortal and sinful people, the opportunity to serve this state. As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. But we thank God; He has proved His supremacy over the affairs of men.”

Also at the election Tribunal, he has won cases that would have scuttled his governorship seat until the Monday verdict which nullified his election.

Among the petitions at the Tribunal, the one that generated so much interest was the petition filed by Vijah Inowei Eldred of the Liberation Movement party which seeks to sack Diri for presenting a deputy governorship candidate whom they accused of presenting a forged NYSC discharge certificate. After months of legal battle in the Court room, on the pages of newspaper and bitter rancour on Social Media, the election tribunal in a judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni dismissed the petitions of Mr Vijah Inowei Eldred, the Alliance for Democracy and United Peoples Congress.

The jubilation that erupted on the Social Media and in the state was understandable given the interest the case had generated.

Ewhrudajkpo who was in the eyes of the storm all this while in a statement said the victory was a sign of “God’s unfailing love over his life”

He expressed gratitude to the three-member tribunal “for their uprightness and firmness in doing what is right no matter the cost”

According to him, the judgment has further demonstrated the fact that the judiciary does not only stand as the last bastion of democracy but also provides the ground for the application of the rule of law.

He added: “As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. There is nothing they did not write or say about it on Facebook and the mainstream media. But we remained unruffled because we believe God has perfected His plan in our state and no man can do otherwise. I have always told those who care to listen that, God never does anything and make mistakes. Therefore, He has spoken again.”

Enter ANDP

The happy mood among government officials and PDP supporters from Saturday, August 15 when the petitions against Ewhrudajkpo and by extension Diri were dismissed however changed dramatically on Monday. The decision of the tribunal to nullify Diri’s election as governor based on a petition of wrongful exclusion filed by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) and its candidate, King George against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the November 16 governorship election has thrown the PDP into a sad mood.

George and the national chairman of the party, Charles Ogboli has filed a petition at the Tribunal seeking a nullification of the governorship election on the grounds that its name, logo, were excluded from the ballot papers used for the election.

The party through its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju(SAN) argued that INEC witnessed its governorship primaries, noting that it was therefore unacceptable for the party to be excluded from the election.

Not only were PDP supporters wearing long faces in the state when they heard of the judgment, government officials were shocked by the verdict. Many people were not even aware of a pending judgement at the tribunal, so when news filtered in that the election has been nullified, confusion and anxiety reigned.

Diri however seized the moment to douse tension and disclosed that he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the judgment.

He said “We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice. This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court.”

The PDP caucus of the State House of Assembly unsure of the implication of the verdict, paid a solidarity visit led by the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere to Diri at the Government House to express their support.

Again, Diri used the occasion to tell Bayelsans and PDP supporters that there is no cause for alarm as he remains the governor.

“I am in my office to continue with my work. Where there is hatred, we give love. This visit encourages me of a better tomorrow. Let me tell our people to be calm. Nobody has removed the governor. We respect the judiciary to always do the needful. I have instructed my lawyers to appeal the ruling”.

Also, former governor Henry Seriake Dickson in a statement by his media advisor, Fidelis Soriwei declared that there is no vacancy in Bayelsa.

Dickson described the judgment as a temporary setback which does not in law affect the status quo until appeal processes are exhausted.

He said: “I urge Bayelsans to remain calm. They shouldn’t misinterpret what took place at the tribunal today.

“The judgment is a temporary setback which does not have any effect on the status quo until all processes of appeal are exhausted.

“There is no vacancy in the Bayelsa Government House. Diri remains Governor until the Supreme Court decides.

“Of course what this means is that the PDP will appeal this decision.”

Jubilation in APC

However, in APC, there was wild jubilation as many supporters of the party took to the streets to celebrate the verdict. The party secretariat which has been deserted for months became a beehive of activities as supporters waving the party flags and shouting the APC Change slogan hugged one another.

The secretary of the party, Mr Martins Alabo addressed the party supporters and told them to remain calm.

From the secretariat, hundreds of the supporters marched peacefully with the banners of David Lyon through the major roads chanting APC slogan.

A leader of the party who gave his name as Chief Duncan said APC supporters are celebrating that with the call for fresh election, our party would be able to reclaim our mandate for Chief David Lyon.

“From the position of a party member, what this means is that we shall all return to the status quo before the November 16 governorship elections. This means that Chief David Lyon would be able to contest the fresh election with a new running mate. This would return the mandate Bayelsans freely gave on November 16 to the original person”

Another leader of the party, Chief Etulan said the party has abiding faith in the judiciary to return the mandate of Bayelsans to David Lyon.

“What you are seeing now is a spontaneous reaction of a people who have decided to remain law abiding even when there was a clear case of injustice. The decision of the tribunal to call for fresh election is an indication that the prayers of Bayelsans who freely voted for the APC and its candidate, Chief David Lyon, have been answered. Since February 13, 2020 when the Supreme Court nullified the election of Lyon, we have been crying but today that cry has been wiped from our faces as APC would win any fresh election conducted in the state.”

What next

Political observers of happenings believe that the next few months would witness a lot of legal fireworks as the PDP attempts to upturn the verdict while the APC would try to explore avenues to benefit from the development.

Legal minds are of the view that the case which would drag to the Supreme Court would also need the Judiciary to give clear interpretation on the status of which parties would participate in a fresh election.

On the flipside is the spanner the verdict would likely throw into the emerging relationship among political actors in the state. Before now, the PDP led by Diri have extended the olive branch to the APC led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva. The new way of doing things has ensured the Bayelsa caucus of the House of Representatives made up of three PDP members and two APC have visited Sylva and Diri at different times with a declaration to work together for the development of the state. However, with the prospect of a fresh election, the new found peace could be threatened as the gladiators on both sides may return to the trenches. For Bayelsans, they yet have to continue with the uncertainty in the politics of the state for now.