From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After the initial setback due to a court case, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State over weekend conducted a peaceful and rancour free ward and local government congresses in the 105 wards and eight local government councils in the state.

The ward congress which was earlier put on hold based on a court order proceeded without any hitch on Friday while the local government congress held on Saturday.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had intimated the electoral body of the rescheduled date of the ward congress and confirmed the date of the local government congress in Bayelsa.

The caretaker secretary of the party in the state, Alabo Martins had also intimated INEC of the venue of the ward congress at the headquarters of the 105 wards across the state and local government congress at the headquarters of the eight local government areas.

According to findings though the leader of the party and Minister of State, Petroluem, Timipre Sylva was absent as he was said to be on official trip outside the country, the exercise which was monitored by INEC was peaceful as the stakeholders had agree on consensus option.

APC caretaker Committee/Extra ordinary convention planning Committee,Vice Chairman, South-South Zone, David Lyon was seen at party secretariat , where he hailed the conduct of the exercise

In Brass, the home council of Chief Timipre Sylva, Mr Baribote T Solomon emerged as the newly elected chairman of APC in Brass Local Government Area in a peaceful election.



Speaking on the exercise, Martins, while confirming the conduct of the congresses on telephone adjudged it as peaceful and held in line with party regulations..

He also confirmed the participation of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ward and Local Government Congresses.

Martins disclosed that all relevant stakeholders of the party were in agreement for the consensus option which ensured that the exercise was peaceful.

He commended party members for the dedication and commitment noting that such level of cooperation would be needed at the state congress.

