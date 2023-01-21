From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that the Bayelsa State High Court judgment which nullified the congresses of the Bayelsa State chapter and sacked the State Executive Committee has nullified the primaries that produced its candidates for the forthcoming general election.

Justice Timipre Cocodia in his ruling on Friday in the Suit NO YHC/16/2022 between Mr Alex Izibenikibo Blankson vs APC and others had granted the prayers of the claimant calling for the nullification of the congresses.

Speaking on the judgment, the chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio said the judgement has nothing to do with the primaries that produce its candidates.

According to him, it was the national secretariat of the party that conducted the primaries which produced all the party’s candidates for the 2023 elections.

He further explained that the party has filed an appeal and a motion of stay of execution of the judgment.

Otiotio, who stated that the party was not surprised with the ruling, described as unfortunate the procedure adopted by the Judge which was at variance with the principle of fair hearing.

“Well, I would say we are not surprised about the judgment. The APC and its teeming members across the state are not surprised. I am a lawyer and I know that when you go to Court, it can either come your way or go to the other side, that is the essence of justice. But in this case, it is different because, during the course of the proceeding, we saw that the Judge conducted the proceeding in a manner that suggested that there was a predestined end. That was why the party called a press conference to say it was not comfortable with the way the Judge was conducting the proceedings.

“It is unfortunate. I am a lawyer and I have high regard for the judiciary but it would be very bad if the judiciary now meddles in politics. The conduct of the Judge was biased and he exhibited a lot of judicial rascalities, I am sorry to say that. I weep for the Bayelsa State judiciary. The Bayelsa Judiciary is one of the best judiciaries in the country and when these things happen you begin to wonder.”

Also in a statement, the Director of Administration, Emmanuel Ojise Ayakpo, said those spreading falsehood about the party’s candidates are enemies of truth.

“Let it be established straight away that the judgment delivered by Hon Justice I.TCocodia of the High Court of Bayelsa state, has nothing to do with the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa state as all our candidates for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate are eligible and qualified to contest and win the forthcoming general elections.”

Ayakpo urged party members, its supporters and candidates not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition but to continue its campaigns to win the general elections.