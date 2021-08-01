From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has said it has initiated moves to vacate the court injunction that sopped the conduct of the ward congresses in the state.

Some aggrieved members of APC in Bayelsa State namely Ompadec Victor, Esuenifen Obi and Seimiegha Ebibofe Agbozu had filed a suit before a Bayelsa State High Court seeking the court Interim injunction stopping the conduct of the Ward Congress in the state.

The court presided over by Enekinimi Uzaka had in a judgment on Friday ordered the party to stop the proposed congress pending the determination of the motion of notice before the court.

The court however adjourned the matter to the 9th of August for the hearing of the motion before it

However, the Caretaker Secretary of APC in Bayelsa State, Mr Alabo Martins, in an interview with reporters urged the party faithful to remain calm and united as the party is taking proactive steps to address the court injunction stopping its congresses.

Martins, who condemned the actions of some people who he described as ‘unscrupulous elements’, urged the party faithful to keep faith with the party.

He promised that the party is ready to tackle the matter head-on and create a stronger APC, towards its growth and development.

Martins noted that, as a law-abiding party, the APC would not take laws into its hands by going contrary to the Court injunction as any unguided moves would jeopardise the effort the party has made so far.

He called on those who genuinely have the interest of the party at heart to stay calm and focused during the challenging time, assuring that any existing litigation would be dealt with before proceeding on the Congress to ensure a smooth and hitch-free process.

The scribe of the party warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotages the effort of the APC in Bayelsa and the scheduled Congresses as the leadership has come a long way in repositioning the party.

