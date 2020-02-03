Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over the level of looting of government property, including vehicles and other items, in the Bayelsa State Government House ahead of the February 14 handover date to Governor-elect David Lyon.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena further alleged that the outgoing government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson was planning to possibly flee the country before the handover ceremony.

Nabena made the startling disclosure in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja on Monday, urging on Bayelsans to ensure vigilance on all the public property, especially government vehicles, generators, electronic equipment, furniture, air conditioners and other items.

The APC spokesperson also made reference to the recent statement issued by the media aide to the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, who disclosed that some government property had already been stolen.

“As contained in a statement issued by the media aide to the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, it has already been disclosed how some yet-to-be-identified individuals have looted property, including, a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, Air Conditioners and other sundry items in the Deputy Governor’s Guest House in Government House, Yenagoa,” Nabena stated.

“We have since learnt that the last-minute looting of the state government property is being orchestrated by the state government in the guise of hand over activities.

“This is a glimpse into the greedy and shameless level of stealing Bayelsans had has to endure under the outgoing administration.

“In as much as the incoming government of APC will not persecute anybody, the outgoing PDP government must account for every kobo misused while in office,” he said in the statement.

Nabena claimed that he is raising the alarm based on intelligence report revealing Governor Dickson’s plan to flee the country in an attempt to evade investigation and possible prosecution over his alleged corrupt practices as governor.

“The international community, particularly the US and UK authorities, is by this statement alerted of Governor Dickson plan to escape the country. He has many questions to answer particularly the fraudulent and inflated construction of the unused Bayelsa International Airport and other elephant projects that litter the state,” Nabena alleged.

The statement warned the outgoing government officials and civil servants not to fraudulently acquire government property, insisting that the law will take its cause on whoever indulges in such acts no matter how highly placed the person might be.