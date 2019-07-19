Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the APC in Bayelsa State has officially written to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the adoption of the direct primary as a mode of choosing the flag bearer of the party for the November 16 election in the state.

The letter, which was signed by the state Chairman, Jothan Amos, and the State Secretary, Alabo Martins, stated that the adoption of the direct mode of primary, was a decision of the enlarged stakeholders of the party.

A copy of the letter made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that the party decided to adopt to continue the winning streak which made the party to take one senatorial seat, two House of Representatives seat and four House of Assembly seats.

The letter read in part: “Whereas the NEC of the APC directed that the state executive committee holds an expanded meeting with aspirants and critical stakeholders. In pursuance to the said meeting, the SEC, aspirants and critical stakeholders of APC Bayelsa State held a meeting on the 16th of July, 2019, at the party secretariat and resolved that the mode of party primaries for the forthcoming governorship primaries be direct primaries in Bayelsa. This was a unanimous decision agreed at the expanded stakeholders meeting. This is because all previous primary elections, direct primaries was adopted from Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections leading to an impressive performance and victory”

But the direct mode of primaries is being stoutly resisted by the camp of a governorship aspirant, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri. Already a lawmaker, Mr. Wilson Dauyegha representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 loyal to Lokpobiri, who was at the meeting declared that the resolution was not appropriate.

According to him, members of the party at the meeting disagree with Amos and others

He said after the incident that the chairman advanced menacingly at him trying to attack him but was prevented by some persons, who intervened to avoid an escalation of the controversy.