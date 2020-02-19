Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing in Bayelsa State have condemned the continued assault on the justices of the Supreme Court over the February 14, 2020 judgment that sacked APC governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakumo Degi, for supplying false information.

Suspected thugs yesterday morning taken over the Abuja home of the lead judge, Justice Mary Odili, calling her unprintable names for heading the panel which nullified APC’s governorship victory in Bayelsa State.

Speaking, yesterday in Abuja, the APC youths, under the aegis of Bayelsa APC Youth Vanguard for Real Change, asked the party leadership to blame itself for foisting candidates with forged credentials on Bayelsa APC.

Spokesman of the group, Johnson Dume, said the APC leadership, under Adams Oshiomhole, rather than grandstand, should apologise to its supporters for the embarrassment the nomination caused them

“Why blame Odili? What is her role in our party screening and primaries? Is she the one who asked us to field a candidate with fake certificates? We should be careful not to worsen an already bad situation. People are beginning to see APC as a party that lacks due process. It was the same Odili who they now malign that gave judgment on February 13 to affirm the candidacy of Lyon and Degi,” Dume said.

The youth leader asked APC faithful to hold responsible the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, for the party’s loss at the court.