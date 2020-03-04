Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved a request of N2.9 billion loan for Governor Douye Diri.

Diri had requested for the loan in a message to the House to enable the government to purchase operational vehicles for the governor, deputy governor, and other top government functionaries.

The approval of the loan followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Mr Monday Buluo-Obolo urging the House to grant the request as it would ensure the smooth running of government.

According to him, the proposed loan facility has a repayment plan of 36 months and it would not affect other projects of the government.

Buluo-Obolo’s motion was unanimously supported by other lawmakers. The speaker, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere said the House would convey the approval of the loan request to the governor.

The House also considered the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal strategy (FSP).

Also on matter of public importance, was the issue of the coronavirus and the lawmakers called the Ministry of Health and all relevant agencies to take proactive measures to protect residents of the state from the disease.