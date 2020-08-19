Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa House of Assembly has screened and cleared the 24 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Douye Diri.

Following the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal verdict which nullified the election of Governor Diri, the lawmakers had paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House where he urged them to proceed with the screening of the nominees.

The screening and confirmation of the nominees in 24 hours is a clear departure from previous screening exercise which usually extends beyond one legislative sitting.

At the plenary, Speaker Abraham Ingobere called the names of the nominees, announcing that the governor had requested their screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

He said the lawmakers would give priority to former lawmakers who were nominated as commissioners and asked them to take a bow and go.

Ingobere said the purpose of the screening was to follow due process as enshrined in the constitution.

He urged them to use their good office and their experience to advise the governor for the betterment of the state and their various ministries.

The speaker appealed to the nominees to strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative and restated the commitment of the legislative arm to cooperate with the executive, stressing that the lawmakers would continue to put in place the necessary framework to engender good governance.