Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has squashed the impeachment of Tonye Emmanuel Isenah as Speaker and instead accepted his resignation to bring to an end the crisis in the House.

Isenah was impeached by 17 lawmakers on September 30, after he reneged on an agreement to resign..

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson however brokered peace over the weekend that led to the reconciliation of Isenah and the new Speaker Monday Obolo with other members.

In a resignation letter dated September 30, received by the House on October 7 and read on the floor of the House, Isenan expressed appreciation to the government, his colleagues and members of the public for the support received throughout his reign as Speaker.

Isenan said he resigned for peace to resign in the state Assembly and in interest of the PDP and Bayelsa..

Deputy Majority Leader, Bernard Kenebai, moved a motion for the acceptance and adoption of the letter as a working document of the House. The motion was seconded by Mietama Obordor, from Ogbia Constituency 1.

Obolo, commended Isenah and other lawmakers for showing understanding over the change of the leadership of the House.

“We have demonstrated that we can subordinate our personal interest to the interest of the state and we stand united as a House in spite of minor understandable differences. The adoption and acceptance of the resignation letter has taken precedence over the impeachment of the Isenah,” Obolo said.