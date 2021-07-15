From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state House of Assembly on Thursday recalled the suspended clerk of the House, after Mr. Owudogu Edward Kozigena after eight months of suspension.

Kozigena was suspended last year November for allegedly taking a unilateral decision without the consideration of the House.

During plenary on Thursday, Hon. Bernard Kenibai representing Sagbama Consistency 2 moved for the House to adopt and uphold the report of the ad hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the allegations levelled Kozigena during the committee of the Whol.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Ted Elemoforo representing Yenagoa Constituency 2 and

the speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere pronounced that Kozigena has been pardoned and reinstated back to his office as the substantive clerk of the House.

Addressing journalists after the sitting, the chairman House Committee on Information, Hon.Tare Porri, said the former suspended clerk unilaterally carried out some assignments of the Assembly without the proper consultation with the leadership of the House.

He said it was that action that warranted the suspension and thereafter an ad hoc committee was setup to look critically into the issues and witnesses were called to verify some of the allegations.

Hon. Porri who represents Ekeremor constituency 1 further said the suspended clerk tendered an official apology to the leadership and indeed the members of the House and being a first offender coupled with the fact that he is someone they had a working relationship with, the House decided to temper justice with mercy.

His word, “The speaker in his wisdom said yes he has learnt his lesson and this is the time to look at the issues critically and today we have decided to recall him back knowing that he has also done the needful by apologizing saying it would never happened again”.

“This will serve as deterrent to others in the institution that despite the speaker age and his disposition, it is the office everyone should respect. The 24 members should be respected at all time in as much as we are also respecting the staff of the Assembly”.

“He will be assuming office with all his entitlements restored, all his full benefits restored. We would work together as a team believing that on his return, we would again have a cordial working relationship with the office of the clerk, staff, the 24 members and the leadership of the 6th Assembly”.

” We are to serve Bayelsa state and the staff here also by God providence were sent here to make our work more easier. The House today formally and officially recall our suspended former clerk back and as a substantive clerk of the House,” he said

